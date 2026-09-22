Supreme Court directs Indian private universities submit 5-year audited records
The Supreme Court just told all private universities across India to furnish their audited financial records for the preceding five years and open up their administrative records.
What started as a probe into one Noida university is now a nationwide check to make sure these places aren't just cash machines but are actually focused on education.
Universities must disclose fees and admissions
Private universities now have to reveal how much they charge for fees, how admissions work, what staff do, and any perks they've gotten from the government, like land or legal benefits.
Regulators also need to share inspection information for professional courses.
The Union and state governments, as well as Union Territories, are collecting all this data before the next court check-in on November 19.
The big idea? More transparency so students know where their money's going and that education, not profits, is the main goal.