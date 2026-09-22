Supreme Court directs Indian private universities submit 5-year audited records

Private universities now have to reveal how much they charge for fees, how admissions work, what staff do, and any perks they've gotten from the government, like land or legal benefits.

Regulators also need to share inspection information for professional courses.

The Union and state governments, as well as Union Territories, are collecting all this data before the next court check-in on November 19.

The big idea? More transparency so students know where their money's going and that education, not profits, is the main goal.