Supreme Court dismisses 70 TMC petition in Cauvery dispute
India
The Supreme Court has decided not to get involved in the latest Cauvery River water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
A petition asking for 70 TMC of water to be shifted from Tamil Nadu to Karnataka was dismissed, with a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta saying both states need to sort it out themselves since they are "already contesting the matter."
Karnataka complied, Tamil Nadu cites backlog
Karnataka did follow orders from the Cauvery Water Management Authority, releasing extra water to Tamil Nadu by August 31 as required.
But Tamil Nadu still is not happy: they say there is a backlog and not enough water, especially with this year's low rainfall.