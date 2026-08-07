Supreme Court dismisses Mahua Moitra plea over alleged hate speech
India
The Supreme Court has dismissed TMC MP Mahua Moitra's request to skip a police appearance ordered by the Calcutta High Court.
Moitra was told to show up over alleged hate speech.
The top court didn't step in, noting her role as an MP, and her lawyer ended up withdrawing the petition.
Calcutta High Court grants interim protection
Earlier, the Calcutta High Court gave Moitra interim protection from coercive action, as long as she cooperates with the investigation: she needs to meet police on August 14.
The case was filed in a hate speech case; Moitra says it's based on fabricated charges.
The next hearing is set for October 1.