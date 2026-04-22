Supreme Court: DNA proof ends man's maintenance, mother's claim reconsidered
India
The Supreme Court has decided that if a DNA test proves a man isn't the biological father, he doesn't have to pay child maintenance.
This came after the child's maintenance claim was dismissed, while the mother's maintenance claim was sent back for reconsideration, since a 2017 DNA test showed her estranged husband wasn't the child's father.
Court orders Delhi child welfare check
The court made it clear that scientific proof like DNA results should outweigh old legal assumptions about paternity.
Even so, the judges said the child's well-being still matters and asked Delhi authorities to check on her living conditions (like education, nutrition, and health) to make sure she's properly cared for.