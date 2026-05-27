Supreme Court eases ban after NCERT withdraws disputed textbook sections
The Supreme Court has eased its ban on academics Michel Danino, Suparna Divakar, and Alok Prasanna Kumar after the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) removed disputed sections from an eighth-grade social science textbook.
The original ban was linked to concerns about judicial corruption and delays in the judiciary.
Danino says he lost guest professorship
Danino called the court's reversal a huge relief, sharing that the earlier ban cost him his guest professorship at IIT Gandhinagar.
He criticized NCERT for dropping him from committees without warning and not standing by the textbook, which he said encouraged critical thinking as per education policy.
After this experience, Danino said he does not want to return to textbook preparation and wants to return to his own work.