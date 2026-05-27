Supreme Court eases ban after NCERT withdraws disputed textbook sections

Danino says he lost guest professorship

Danino called the court's reversal a huge relief, sharing that the earlier ban cost him his guest professorship at IIT Gandhinagar.

He criticized NCERT for dropping him from committees without warning and not standing by the textbook, which he said encouraged critical thinking as per education policy.

After this experience, Danino said he does not want to return to textbook preparation and wants to return to his own work.