Supreme Court faults Indian Railways for '2nd-class passenger' language
The Supreme Court has called out Indian Railways for using the term "second-class passenger," saying it clashes with the Constitution's values and feels out of touch with India's history around class divisions.
The judges suggested that class labels should stick to train coaches, not people, so everyone feels respected.
SC grants Lata Thakkar ₹8L
This came up during a case where Lata Thakkar was denied compensation after her husband died in a train accident because his ticket wasn't found.
The Supreme Court stepped in, overruling earlier decisions and making it clear that missing a ticket doesn't erase someone's right to fair treatment.
The court ordered Railways to pay ₹8 lakh within four weeks, plus extra interest if delayed, and urged better safety measures for passengers.