Supreme Court fines petitioner ₹25,000, rejects NEET-PG 2026 retest
India
The Supreme Court has turned down a plea asking for a NEET-PG 2026 retest, which was filed because of power cuts at two Jaipur centers.
The catch? The people who filed the petition weren't actually affected by the outages.
The court called this a misuse of legal process and fined the petitioner ₹25,000.
NBEMS: 2 centers affected, retest scheduled
According to counsel appearing for the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), just two out of 1,111 exam centers had problems, and those students already have a retest scheduled for September 5.
The bench said, "We will ask the Bar Council of India to take serious action against you."