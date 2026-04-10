Supreme Court flags trafficking concerns over 26 Indians in Russia
India
The Supreme Court has jumped in after a plea surfaced that 26 Indians are stuck in Russia and may have been forced to fight in the Ukraine war.
Chief Justice Surya Kant called for urgent action, flagging concerns about possible human trafficking.
Court asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta
The court has asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to obtain a copy of the petition and enquire with the Union government about the plight of the Indian nationals.
This move shows how seriously the court is taking cases where Indian lives are at risk, even when it's happening far from home.