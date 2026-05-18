Supreme Court grants Andrabi bail, criticizes earlier Umar Khalid denial India May 18, 2026

The Supreme Court just called out an earlier decision that denied bail to Umar Khalid, who is facing charges in the Delhi riots case.

The judges pointed out that even with strict laws, "Principle of Bail is rule and jail is exception is applicable even under special law like UAPA," and made this clear while granting bail to Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, who has spent more than five years in jail.