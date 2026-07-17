Supreme Court intervenes over pricing of life-saving patented medicines
India
The Supreme Court has jumped in to address the rising costs of life-saving patented medicines.
This all started when a breast cancer patient from Kerala filed a petition back in 2022, calling out the sky-high prices for essential cancer drugs.
Even though she sadly passed away during the case, her fight sparked bigger conversations about affordable health care.
SC asks Kerala CJ to expedite
After her death, the Kerala High Court kept the case alive and renamed it In Re Exorbitant Pricing of Life Saving Patented Medicines to highlight its impact on everyone.
Now, with Chief Justice Surya Kant and his bench involved, the Supreme Court has told Kerala's chief justice to speed things up, showing just how urgent and important fair access to medicines is for people across India.