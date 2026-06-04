Supreme Court invites public comments on draft AI court regulations

AI assists lawyers, cannot decide cases

AI will help with research, drafting documents, transcription, translations, and case management, so lawyers can save time on routine tasks.

But lawyers have to double-check any AI-generated information and let the court know if they used AI tools.

Judges might even ask which tools were used and how they were verified.

Importantly, AI will not be making decisions about cases or personal liberty; it is strictly banned from deciding bail or assessing witness credibility.