Supreme Court invites public comments on draft AI court regulations
The Supreme Court just dropped draft guidelines for bringing artificial intelligence (AI) into courtrooms, tribunals, and commissions across India.
The aim? Make legal work more efficient but keep things accountable.
They are calling it the Regulations for Use of Artificial Intelligence in Courts, 2026, and they are asking people to share their thoughts before finalizing anything.
AI assists lawyers, cannot decide cases
AI will help with research, drafting documents, transcription, translations, and case management, so lawyers can save time on routine tasks.
But lawyers have to double-check any AI-generated information and let the court know if they used AI tools.
Judges might even ask which tools were used and how they were verified.
Importantly, AI will not be making decisions about cases or personal liberty; it is strictly banned from deciding bail or assessing witness credibility.