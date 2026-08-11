Supreme Court issues interim directions to curb digital arrest scams

The court pointed out that things are getting better: ₹18.05 crore has already been returned to scam victims in 36,290 cases.

But they want more action: RBI must adopt and circulate a standard operating procedure for banks on temporarily holding amounts or accounts linked to money-mule activity and cyber-enabled fraud, and states yet to notify and operationalise their State Cybercrime Coordination Centres have four weeks to do so.

The CBI will now continue investigating fraud networks and may lower the ₹10 crore threshold for launching probes.

Plus, there's a push for more public awareness and smoother help for victims going forward.