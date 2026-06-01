Supreme Court keeps NEET-UG re-exam in pen and paper mode India Jun 01, 2026

The Supreme Court has decided the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam won't switch to a computer-based format, even after a petition from RJD MP Sudhakar Singh asking for it.

The re-exam on June 21 will stick to pen-and-paper mode, as the judges explained that changing formats now would be too complicated, especially after the recent paper leak.