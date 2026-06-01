Supreme Court keeps NEET-UG re-exam in pen and paper mode
India
The Supreme Court has decided the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam won't switch to a computer-based format, even after a petition from RJD MP Sudhakar Singh asking for it.
The re-exam on June 21 will stick to pen-and-paper mode, as the judges explained that changing formats now would be too complicated, especially after the recent paper leak.
SC criticizes NTA over paper leak
The Supreme Court also criticized the National Testing Agency (NTA) for letting the paper leak happen.
Justice Narasimha pointed out that UPSC has never faced such issues and urged NTA to tighten its exam security so students can trust the process again.