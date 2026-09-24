Supreme Court mulls CBI probe into Gade Sai Krishna death
The Supreme Court is thinking about asking the CBI to investigate the custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna, but it is waiting to see if the Andhra Pradesh High Court calls for a probe first.
The High Court has reserved its decision on a related petition, so now everyone is waiting for the next hearing on October 26, 2026.
Supreme Court seeks Nagaraj case records
The Supreme Court has called for the entire records relating to the Nagaraj case and other associated matters pending before the High Court and directed that the records be transmitted to the apex court.
Notices have gone out to senior police officers for their input.
Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is urging an impartial CBI investigation to uncover what really happened, especially since Sai Krishna's body disappeared.
He says, "An impartial CBI investigation must expose every person responsible for Saikrishna's death and the disappearance of his body." Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.