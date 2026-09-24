Supreme Court mulls CBI probe into Gade Sai Krishna death

The Supreme Court has called for the entire records relating to the Nagaraj case and other associated matters pending before the High Court and directed that the records be transmitted to the apex court.

Notices have gone out to senior police officers for their input.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is urging an impartial CBI investigation to uncover what really happened, especially since Sai Krishna's body disappeared.

He says, "An impartial CBI investigation must expose every person responsible for Saikrishna's death and the disappearance of his body." Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.