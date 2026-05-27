Supreme Court names committee to tackle Yamuna pollution in Delhi
India
The Supreme Court has put together a high-powered committee to finally address the pollution crisis in the Yamuna River, a lifeline for people in Delhi.
Led by the union home secretary and top state officials, this team has just eight weeks to draft a solid action plan that actually works.
Court demands clear Yamuna cleanup plan
The court wants clear goals, defined roles for each agency, proper budgets, and real deadlines: no more vague promises.
They're also pushing for tracking pollution sources, mapping treatment plants, and keeping an eye on water quality.
Plus, there's pressure to crack down on illegal dumping and encroachments.
The next update is due August 8, 2026.