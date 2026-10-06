Supreme Court of India holds 1st afternoon oath ceremony today
India
For the first time, the Supreme Court of India is switching things up by holding an afternoon oath ceremony today at 3:30pm instead of the usual morning slot.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant will welcome three new judges, and you can even catch it live online.
Supreme Court bench expands to 37
Justice Sunita Agarwal, now the third woman on the Supreme Court bench, joins along with Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Aparesh Kumar Singh.
With these appointments, the court's strength jumps from 34 to 37 judges, marking a notable expansion for India's top court.