Supreme Court orders 24/7 monitoring cells for Delhi sexual offenses
India
The Supreme Court has told Delhi Police to set up 24/7 monitoring cells for real-time tracking of sexual offenses, saying cameras alone aren't enough without people actually watching them.
This comes after recent assaults in the city, with the judges pushing for action that stops crimes before they happen, not just reacting afterward.
Court wants more Delhi police patrols
The court also wants more police on patrol, especially near schools and hangout spots where trouble is more likely.
They pointed out issues at Astha Kunj Park, where a gang rape recently happened despite earlier warnings from locals.
The judges say a stronger police presence can help keep everyone safer, especially during busy festival times.
Progress on these changes will be checked again in November.