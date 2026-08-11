Supreme Court orders FIRs immediately for missing persons across India
The Supreme Court just told states and Union Territories to file FIRs right away for anyone who goes missing, no matter their age or gender.
This comes after some states tried to dodge the rule by only counting children.
The order is a big push to help find the 47,000 children still untraced in India and to stop human trafficking.
States face contempt, policing procedures tightened
States and Union Territories that ignore this order could see their top police officers and officials in court for contempt, with a hearing set for October 5.
Police now have to act fast, no waiting around or preliminary inquiry before filing reports.
Plus, rescued people will get Aadhaar verification to help identify them quickly.
The Home Ministry has also been asked to connect police stations nationwide so tracking missing persons gets easier.