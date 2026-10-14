Supreme Court orders Indian Railways insure tickets from October 27
Starting October 27, 2026, if you buy a train ticket at the station counter, insurance coverage will be extended, just like when you book online.
The Supreme Court directed the Railways to extend insurance coverage to all train tickets purchased at railway station counters from October 27, bringing them on a par with online bookings, and now it's up to the Railway Board to make sure every ticket gets covered.
Supreme Court schedules November 16 review
The court also pointed out that Indian Railways isn't using its safety budget well and is behind on track fencing goals.
Instead of summoning officials right away, the court gave them time to explain what's been done over the past year.
The next big review is set for November 16, when the court will check if real progress has been made on keeping passengers safer.