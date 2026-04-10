Supreme Court orders SIT probe into Ghaziabad 4-year-old rape murder India Apr 10, 2026

The Supreme Court has stepped in and ordered a court-monitored investigation by an SIT into the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Ghaziabad.

The child was reportedly lured away by a neighbor and killed on March 16.

While the accused was arrested soon after, some serious charges were missing from the police report, and the girl's father says he is being asked to withdraw the case every day.