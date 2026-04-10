Supreme Court orders SIT probe into Ghaziabad 4-year-old rape murder
The Supreme Court has stepped in and ordered a court-monitored investigation by an SIT into the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Ghaziabad.
The child was reportedly lured away by a neighbor and killed on March 16.
While the accused was arrested soon after, some serious charges were missing from the police report, and the girl's father says he is being asked to withdraw the case every day.
Two private hospitals refused admission
Chief Justice Surya Kant called out the "insensitivity" of local police and hospitals: two private hospitals even refused to admit the injured child.
Now, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will handle the case to ensure fairness.
The court also made it clear that protecting the family's identity is a priority, with another hearing set for Monday.