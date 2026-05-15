Supreme Court overturns 'cruel' label on Army officer's wife India May 15, 2026

The Supreme Court just overturned lower court decisions that called an Army officer's wife "cruel" for choosing her dental practice and her child's health in Ahmedabad over moving to Kargil with her husband.

The judges called those earlier rulings "regressive" and said they were based on outdated ideas.

Now, the divorce stands only on the grounds that the marriage simply couldn't be saved.