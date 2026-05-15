Supreme Court overturns 'cruel' label on Army officer's wife
The Supreme Court just overturned lower court decisions that called an Army officer's wife "cruel" for choosing her dental practice and her child's health in Ahmedabad over moving to Kargil with her husband.
The judges called those earlier rulings "regressive" and said they were based on outdated ideas.
Now, the divorce stands only on the grounds that the marriage simply couldn't be saved.
Supreme Court backs women's career, caregiving
The court made it clear: following your career dreams or looking out for your kid's well-being isn't cruelty or desertion.
They also pushed back against old-school, patriarchal thinking in marriage cases, saying women's professional goals and caregiving roles matter just as much.
This decision highlights how courts are starting to recognize individual choices, and that's a pretty big deal for anyone balancing work, family, and personal priorities.