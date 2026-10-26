Supreme Court pauses decision on Ayodhya housing land acquisition
The Supreme Court has paused its decision on whether land for a residential housing scheme in Ayodhya was acquired fairly.
This all started when the Shri Saryu Nagar Vikas Samiti challenged an earlier court order, which said people losing their land should get proper compensation and help to relocate, under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.
Petitioners allege skipped impact assessment
The petitioners argued that key steps, like checking how the project would impact locals, were skipped, and that taking unused land before acquiring more land was not legal.
By contrast, the government said it followed all the rules and highlighted how much this project matters for Ayodhya's growth.
The final verdict could shape how future land acquisitions are handled.