Supreme Court pauses proceedings against Rahul Gandhi, interim order continues
The Supreme Court has hit pause on the proceedings against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in a case about alleged disproportionate assets.
The court posted the matter after three weeks and said the interim order would continue in the meantime.
Since not all documents were ready, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant decided to wait before moving forward.
Dual passport claim against Rahul Gandhi
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Shishir accused Gandhi of having more assets than his declared income.
Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate, but was not happy with their reports.
There is also another petition from Shishir claiming Gandhi holds both Indian and British passports, raising questions about his citizenship.
The next hearing is set for three weeks from now, so for now, Gandhi gets a bit more breathing room.