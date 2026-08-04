Supreme Court proposes linking fuel access to vehicle insurance renewal
The Supreme Court just pitched a new idea: no insurance, no fuel.
Basically, if your vehicle's third-party insurance isn't up-to-date, you won't be able to fill up at gas pumps.
The court has asked the main transport and insurance authorities to figure out how this could work and make sure people renew their policies before hitting the road.
ANPR and databases to issue e-challans
The plan is to use ANPR cameras (they read license plates), the Insurance Information Bureau database and the VAHAN portal, to spot which vehicles don't have valid insurance.
Uninsured vehicles could get instant e-challans, and police will also use handheld devices for real-time checks.
Court cites 16.54cr vehicles uninsured
Right now, over half of India's vehicles, about 16.54 crore, aren't insured. That means accident victims often miss out on compensation.
With 4,87,705 road accidents reported in 2024, the court says it's time for stricter rules so everyone stays safer on the roads.