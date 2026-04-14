Supreme Court rebukes ECI over 'logical discrepancy' in 27.1L removals
India
The Supreme Court has called out the Election Commission of India for removing 2.71 million voters from West Bengal's rolls, all because of something called "logical discrepancy."
Chief Justice Surya Kant reminded everyone that voting is a basic right and said there needs to be a solid way for people to appeal if they're left out.
SC tells ECI prioritize Bengal inclusion
The judges also pointed out that, with elections coming up, judicial officers are handling a lot of pressure and cases, and that the process in Bengal didn't match what happened in places like Bihar.
The court told the ECI to put voter inclusion first instead of getting stuck on technicalities, and made it clear: no one eligible should miss out just because of paperwork.