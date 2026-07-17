Supreme Court rebukes Ghaziabad doctor and hospitals for refusing treatment
India
The Supreme Court has called out an Ayurvedic doctor and two private hospitals in Ghaziabad for refusing to treat a young girl who was raped and found unconscious.
After being turned away twice, she was taken to a district hospital, where doctors sadly declared her dead.
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Chief Justice Surya Kant and his bench described the doctor's actions as "merciless" and the hospitals' response as "ruthless," saying the family deserves compensation.
The court has ordered a Special Investigation Team to look into failures by both healthcare providers and police.
The case will be heard again next week.