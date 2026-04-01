Supreme Court refers Malda case to NIA after officers held
India
The National Investigation Agency, or NIA, is now investigating after seven judicial officers were held by a mob for more than nine hours in Malda, West Bengal, during a voter list review on April 1.
The Supreme Court stepped in on April 6, worried about the safety of judges and possible political involvement, and handed the case to the NIA.
Bench orders 26 accused to NIA
Chief Justice Surya Kant's bench criticized the state government for not protecting the officers and ordered the 26 arrested accused, including alleged masterminds Mofakerrul Islam and Maulana Muhammad Shahjahan Ali Qadri, be moved from state police custody to NIA interrogation.
The court's move sends a strong message about keeping judges safe and making sure investigations stay fair.