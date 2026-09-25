Supreme Court dismisses plea to make Hindi court's official language
What's the story
The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking to make Hindi the official language of the apex court, Live Law reported. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, heard the plea. The petitioner had sought directions for the Union government to set up a commission on using Hindi as an official language in court proceedings.
Reform progress
SC taking steps toward language reforms: Chief Justice Kant
During the hearing, Chief Justice Kant said that the Supreme Court is already taking steps toward language reforms.
He said, "We are now giving a brief description of all the reports in Hindi. We will start with other regional languages."
The Chief Justice stressed that such changes should be administrative and not mandated through court orders.
Amendment requirement
Reforms happen slowly, in phases: Chief Justice
Justice Mohana of the bench clarified that the petitioner's demand would require a constitutional amendment.
She asked, "You are asking for a constitutional amendment. How can a court do that?"
The Chief Justice also said such reforms happen slowly and in phases, not through court orders.
Despite repeated requests from the counsel to constitute a commission on this matter, the bench dismissed the plea.
Language mandate
Article 348(1)(a) specifies SC proceedings should be in English
Article 348(1)(a) of the Constitution specifies that proceedings in the Supreme Court should be conducted in English, unless Parliament decides otherwise.
The plea was filed by Brahmeshwar Nath Mishra under case number D No. 5290/2026 against the Union of India, seeking a direction to the Centre to constitute a commission for making recommendations regarding the use of Hindi as the official language of the Supreme Court.