Supreme Court rejects petition requiring Indian students recite Constitution's preamble
India
The Supreme Court has turned down a petition that wanted schools in India to start their day by making students recite the Constitution's preamble.
The judges felt this wasn't needed, since students already learn about the preamble as part of their regular studies.
Supreme Court: Class 6 covers preamble
The counsel appearing for the petitioner said reciting the preamble would help teach constitutional values, but the court pointed out it's already covered in the Class six curriculum.
The court said there's no need for extra rules and expressed confidence that current school lessons do a good job of teaching these important ideas.