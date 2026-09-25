Supreme Court rejects petition to make Hindi official in proceedings
India
The Supreme Court has turned down a petition asking for Hindi to become the official language of its proceedings.
The judges, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, said this kind of change should be handled by the administration, not ordered by the court.
Supreme Court: Hindi needs constitutional amendment
The bench explained that switching languages in court is a big deal and needs careful thought, not a quick legal fix.
They added that making Hindi official would actually require changing the Constitution, which isn't up to them.
The good news: the Supreme Court is already working on adding more regional languages and Hindi summaries, aiming to keep India's rich mix of languages alive in its halls.