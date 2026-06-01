SC rejects urgent hearing of plea seeking computer-based NEET-UG re-exam 

The Supreme Court has rejected a petition seeking to conduct the re-examination of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam, which was canceled due to a paper leak, is scheduled to be reconducted on June 21. The decision was announced by a bench comprising Justice P S Narasimha and Justice Aravind Kumar.

Previous rejections No question of granting relief at this stage: SC The bench observed that it had already dismissed similar pleas in the past. Justice Narasimha said there was "no question" of granting such relief at this stage, given the practical difficulties faced by examination authorities. "You know what kind of problems we are having. The examination was cancelled; it is being reconducted," Justice Narasimha said. When the counsel reiterated that he was only pressing the CBT-related prayer, the judge said, "We will keep it after vacation."

Reform proposals Petition sought roadmap for transitioning NEET-UG to CBT mode The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Sudhakar Singh, who sought various reforms for NEET-UG including conducting exams through CBT mode. The petition sought a roadmap for transitioning NEET-UG to a fully computer-based system, including infrastructure development and cybersecurity safeguards. It also called for replacing the National Testing Agency (NTA) with an independent statutory National Examination Authority. The petitioner demanded the formation of a high-level monitoring committee to recommend reforms for secure national-level examinations.

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Security protocols Petition demands criminal prosecution against examination paper leaks The petition also called for strict implementation of recommendations made by a committee headed by K Radhakrishnan. It sought encrypted digital question-paper transmission systems, biometric verification, AI-based surveillance mechanisms and stronger cybersecurity protocols. The petitioner urged the court to direct criminal prosecution against those involved in examination paper leaks and organized cheating rackets.

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