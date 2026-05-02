Supreme Court rejects TMC challenge over West Bengal counting plan
The Supreme Court has turned down TMC's challenge to the Election Commission's plan of using Central government and PSU employees as counting supervisors in the West Bengal assembly elections.
The judges backed the Election Commission's decision from April 13, and made it clear that TMC representatives will still be there when votes are counted on May 4.
Court affirms joint central state oversight
TMC's lawyers argued that bringing in central staff wasn't needed, but the Election Commission explained both state and central employees would work side by side, with a state officer leading as returning officer.
The court emphasized keeping things fair and transparent, pointing out that party agents and a micro-observer (who is also a Central Government officer) will help oversee the process.