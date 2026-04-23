Supreme Court rejects WhatsApp forwards in Sabarimala worship access case
The Supreme Court just made it clear: they aren't taking random WhatsApp forwards seriously, especially when it comes to big issues like women's right to enter places of worship.
While hearing the Sabarimala Temple case, the judges stressed that only WhatsApp University and personal opinions matter in court.
Bench reviews temple exclusion constitutionality
During the hearing, a lawyer brought up an article by Shashi Tharoor about judicial restraint.
Chief Justice Surya Kant gently pointed out that opinions are not the same as legal judgments, and Justice Nagarathna joked about how unreliable "WhatsApp University" can be.
The bench is now reviewing whether traditions that keep women out of certain temples stand up against constitutional promises of equality, a debate that could shape how religious customs are treated across India.