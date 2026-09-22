Supreme Court reverses Bombay HC default bail in PFI case
The Supreme Court just made it clear: investigating crimes is the police's job, and courts should not step in unless there is a really good legal reason.
This comes after the Bombay High Court had refused to give Mumbai's anti-terror squad more time to file charges against a Popular Front of India (PFI) member, letting the accused out on default bail.
The Supreme Court has now reversed that decision.
SC orders surrender, warns against interference
The judges pointed out that stopping police investigations midway is not fair or helpful, especially when important evidence like electronic data still needs checking.
They have ordered the accused to surrender within 30 days and reminded everyone that thorough investigations are key to justice.
Courts should only get involved if absolutely necessary.