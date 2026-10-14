Supreme Court reviews liquor in packaging resembling juice cartons
India
The Supreme Court is looking into whether alcohol should be sold in packaging that looks like juice cartons.
An NGO says this kind of packaging could make it easier for people to drink more without being noticed.
Court considers liquor store age checks
A group representing carton makers argues these packages have been legal for over two decades, and banning them could hurt businesses.
The court is also considering if age checks should be mandatory at liquor stores.
All sides will share their views, and the next hearing is set for six weeks from now.