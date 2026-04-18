Supreme Court revisits Sabarimala entry for women of menstruating age

Lawyers debate court oversight of religion

Lawyers on both sides are debating how much the courts should get involved in religious practices.

One side argues that only issues affecting public order, morality or health should reach the courts, and that non-devotees shouldn't challenge temple traditions.

The other side points out that the state's right to enact laws to eradicate social evils and usher in reforms cannot be extended to reform a religion, faith or belief.

This case is reopening important questions about balancing equality, faith, and who gets to decide what happens inside places of worship.