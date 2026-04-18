Supreme Court revisits Sabarimala entry for women of menstruating age
The Supreme Court is once again looking at the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple's worship rituals, following its big 2018 verdict that allowed women of menstruating age to enter.
Now, the main priest says temple customs are unique and shouldn't be judged by courts, since they're deeply rooted in religious tradition.
Lawyers debate court oversight of religion
Lawyers on both sides are debating how much the courts should get involved in religious practices.
One side argues that only issues affecting public order, morality or health should reach the courts, and that non-devotees shouldn't challenge temple traditions.
The other side points out that the state's right to enact laws to eradicate social evils and usher in reforms cannot be extended to reform a religion, faith or belief.
This case is reopening important questions about balancing equality, faith, and who gets to decide what happens inside places of worship.