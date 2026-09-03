Supreme Court rules BCI cannot punish NALSAR students for protests
India
The Supreme Court just made it clear: the Bar Council of India (BCI) cannot punish law students for things like protests.
Instead, colleges and universities should handle these issues through their own rules.
This all started with a case at NALSAR University, where BCI tried to step in after students protested, then backed off.
Manan Mishra withdraws enrollment ban, apologizes
It got heated when BCI Chairman Manan Mishra told state bar councils not to enroll NALSAR students who protested over inviting the CJI for the convocation.
He quickly withdrew that order, ended any action against the students, and apologized for any harm his words caused.
The court's decision basically puts student discipline back in campus hands and keeps outside authorities out of student matters.