Supreme Court rules long separation amounts to mental cruelty India Jun 04, 2026

After more than 15 years apart, the Supreme Court has decided that living separately with no effort to fix things counts as mental cruelty, enough for a divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act.

The couple, both government doctors, married in 2007 but only lived together for a few months before going their own ways: she worked in Gujarat, he stayed in Rajasthan.