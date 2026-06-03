Supreme Court rules Uttar Pradesh exclusion of married daughters unconstitutional
India
Big news from the Supreme Court: married daughters can't be left out of the "family" definition when it comes to compassionate jobs or ration shop allotment if a parent dies while working.
The judges faulted a rule from Uttar Pradesh that excluded married daughters, calling it unconstitutional and unfair.
Court rejects marital status stereotypes
The court said dependency isn't about marital status: it's about real-life situations.
They pushed back against old stereotypes that say married women stop needing their parents, noting many still rely on or support their families.
This decision is a win for gender equality and recognizes how families actually work today.