SC directs Karnataka to follow Cauvery Water Management Authority's directions

Tamil Nadu has alleged that both the quantity of water recommended for release by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee and what was actually released by Karnataka were far below its requirements.

The state government said recent rainfall in the catchment areas of the KRS and Kabini reservoirs had increased available water.

It claimed a due proportionate share of 26.954 TMC at Biligundlu, citing CWRC's July 28 directive to Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs for 15 days starting July 29.