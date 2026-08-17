SC directs Karnataka to follow Cauvery Water Management Authority's directions
What's the story
The Supreme Court has directed Karnataka to follow the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) regarding the release of water to Tamil Nadu. The court will hear Tamil Nadu's plea for compliance on August 24. The plea was filed on August 3, seeking its share of Cauvery water amid a rain-deficient year.
Water dispute
Actual water flow at Biligundlu varied between 158-550 cusecs
Tamil Nadu has alleged that both the quantity of water recommended for release by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee and what was actually released by Karnataka were far below its requirements.
The state government said recent rainfall in the catchment areas of the KRS and Kabini reservoirs had increased available water.
It claimed a due proportionate share of 26.954 TMC at Biligundlu, citing CWRC's July 28 directive to Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs for 15 days starting July 29.
Water shortage
Tamil Nadu highlights reservoir storage levels
Tamil Nadu claimed that actual flow at Biligundlu varied between 158 and 550 cusecs from July 29-August 2.
The state also highlighted storage levels in Karnataka's four reservoirs, which stood at 77.537 TMC as of August 3.
This indicated that Karnataka could easily release Tamil Nadu's due share without any difficulty.