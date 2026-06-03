Supreme Court says criminal cases must end after loan settlements

Judges: late fraud suits deter settlements

The court explained that banking disputes are mostly civil matters, so criminal charges rarely stick.

In this case, the bank accused the borrower of fraud two years after they settled, saying he used fake documents to get more credit.

The judges called this move unfair and warned it could scare people away from settling their debts peacefully.

As they put it, letting criminal cases continue after a settlement "This in turn would have a debilitating effect on the overall economy, more so, when the focus is on settlement of commercial disputes..." on others trying to resolve things amicably.