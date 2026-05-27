Supreme Court says ECI limited to voter decisions during sir
India
The Supreme Court just made it clear: the Election Commission of India (ECI) can only make decisions about who gets to vote during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Deciding if someone is a citizen? That's not their job.
The court's move keeps SIR legitimate and highlights its role in making sure elections stay fair.
Surya Kant bench excludes citizenship questions
A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant explained that ECI's main job with SIR is to keep voter lists accurate and up-to-date, nothing more, nothing less.
As the court put it, SIR is linked directly to the constitutional objective of ensuring free and fair elections, but questions about citizenship are for others to decide.