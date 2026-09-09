Supreme Court says everyone equal in Rahul Gandhi defamation hearing

The Supreme Court reminded everyone that "Let us follow the procedure. File an application seeking early hearing... Everyone is equal before us. Please file an application for early hearing. We will take it up," while handling a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The complaint, filed by a former Border Roads Organisation director, accuses Gandhi of making unfair remarks about the Indian Army during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in December 2022.

There were claims that Gandhi's case was getting special treatment, but the bench made it clear: everyone gets treated equally in court.