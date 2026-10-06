Supreme Court says it never approved tweaks to Form 6
The Supreme Court just cleared the air: it never approved any tweaks to Form 6, the main voter registration form.
This comes after confusion in Bihar, where a special revision process (called SIR) led to extra declarations being added.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) insists the official form stayed unchanged, but these extra steps sparked questions.
ECI drops disputed sir declaration
The SIR was meant to update voter rolls as cities grew, but it brought in more paperwork and some behind-the-scenes disagreements at the ECI.
Even though the ECI claimed all decisions were unanimous, it wasn't clear who actually signed off on adding those declarations.
After some pushback from top commissioners, the ECI dropped the disputed declaration in states where the SIR had concluded on September 30 and promised to stick with standard forms outside special revision periods.