Supreme Court seeks government reply on Bose's ashes plea
India
The Supreme Court has asked the central government to reply to a plea from Anita B Pfaff, daughter of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
She wants Bose's "ashes," believed to be kept at Tokyo's Renkoji Temple, brought back from Tokyo's Renkoji Temple.
The notice was issued by Chief Justice Surya Kant and his bench during a hearing on Tuesday.
Mystery over Subhas Chandra Bose continues
Netaji's disappearance in August 1945 is still one of India's biggest mysteries: some say he died in a plane crash, others aren't so sure.
The petition hopes to finally resolve the debate by bringing his remains home.
For many Indians, Bose is a symbol of national pride, and his ashes are seen as an important part of history that deserves closure.