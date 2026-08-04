Supreme Court seeks sops to tackle digital arrests and refunds

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre, states, RBI, and telecom authorities to set clear rules (SOPs) to fight digital scams, aka "digital arrests."

They want faster complaint systems, easy zero FIR filing for quick action, and speedy refunds for people who lose money.

The good news? Complaints against digital arrests have dropped sharply, from 1,23,672 in 2024 to 16,377 for the period ending June 30, 2026.