Supreme Court slams Ghaziabad hospitals for turning away raped 4-year-old
The Supreme Court has strongly criticized two Ghaziabad hospitals for turning away a four-year-old girl after she was raped, simply because her family couldn't pay.
The child was found unconscious and bleeding, but both hospitals denied her treatment.
She was finally taken to a government hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Supreme Court orders donations, criticizes police
Chief Justice Surya Kant said the hospitals shamefully ignored the girl due to her poverty, and the victim's father claimed that timely care might have saved her life.
The court ordered both hospitals to make voluntary donations to the family and warned of extra penalties if they don't comply.
The police were also criticized for delaying the case and missing key charges, reminding everyone how urgent medical help is in cases like this, especially for kids.