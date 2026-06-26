Supreme Court spares surviving accused Mathu, ends nearly 3-decade case

Padam Singh died after watch dispute

Back in 1997, Padam sold a watch to Manua, but Manua later wanted to return it.

The disagreement pulled in two others, Ramu and Mathu, and during the scuffle, Padam fell into a dry canal and suffered fatal injuries.

All three were convicted in 2002 and got five-year sentences, which were upheld in 2012.

The Supreme Court has now closed the chapter for good, noting Padam's injuries came from his fall rather than direct assault.