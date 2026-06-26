Supreme Court spares surviving accused Mathu, ends nearly 3-decade case
After nearly three decades, the Supreme Court has wrapped up a case that started with a fight over a ₹500 watch and ended in tragedy.
Padam Singh died in 1997 after an argument with his neighbors turned physical.
On June 25, the court decided that Mathu, the only surviving accused, would not serve more jail time, citing his old age and how long the case dragged on.
Padam Singh died after watch dispute
Back in 1997, Padam sold a watch to Manua, but Manua later wanted to return it.
The disagreement pulled in two others, Ramu and Mathu, and during the scuffle, Padam fell into a dry canal and suffered fatal injuries.
All three were convicted in 2002 and got five-year sentences, which were upheld in 2012.
The Supreme Court has now closed the chapter for good, noting Padam's injuries came from his fall rather than direct assault.