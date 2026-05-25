Supreme Court tells Twisha Sharma family to give statements privately
India
The Supreme Court has told Twisha Sharma's family to share their statements with investigators first, not the public.
Chief Justice Surya Kant pointed out that public comments could affect the fairness of the case.
The court also asked news outlets not to broadcast what potential witnesses say, so nothing interferes with the investigation.
CBI consent pending in Sharma case
A top government lawyer said a request for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation is pending consent and should move forward quickly.
With so many people following Twisha's case, the court wants to make sure everything stays fair and unbiased as things develop.