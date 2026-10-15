Supreme Court tells West Bengal to allow Mahua Moitra visit
India
The Supreme Court has told West Bengal officials to make sure Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra can visit her Krishnanagar constituency ahead of Durga Puja and Diwali.
The judges made it clear that local authorities need to cooperate, and the state has to return on Friday with a statement on the arrangements that could be made.
Mahua Moitra challenges guest house rules
Moitra filed a petition after being evicted from a government guest house in August, saying she faced chaos and little police help.
She is also challenging new rules that make it harder for MPs to use guest houses without advance notice.
The court is now looking at how MPs interact with local officials, while making sure Moitra can do her job in the meantime.